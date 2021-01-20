Richard Mille Racing enters all-female team for WEC LMP2

After debuting together last year in the European Le Mans Series and 24 Hours of Le Mans (pictured above), the all-female trio that makes up the Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing Team is stepping up to the full FIA World Endurance Championship for 2021. Drivers Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Floersch and Beitske Visser will all return at the wheel of the team’s ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2 car.

New challenges for the #RichardMilleRacingTeam! After a promising rookie campaign in the @EuropeanLMS, the all-female trio sponsored by the watch manufacturer will now take on the @FIAWEC.🔥 Good luck #WomeninMotorsport: @TataCalde, @SophiaFloersch, @beitskevisser! pic.twitter.com/vzqs4juAG0 — fiawim (@fiawim) January 20, 2021

Alfa Romeo F1 test driver Calderon, 27, a native of Colombia, also races in in the Japanese Super Formula championship, while 20-year-old German Floersch raced in a variety of open-wheel cars before her switch to sports cars, and earned fans worldwide with her plucky recovery from a devastating crash in the 2018 Macau Grand Prix. Rounding out the trio is 25-year-old Visser from the Netherlands, a GT race winner and runner-up in the all-female W Series.

“Having a team like Signatech, with experienced engineers and mechanics behind us, is incredible,” said Floersch. “It made it a lot easier for us, as endurance rookies, during our first season. We all got along really well and enjoyed it a lot, especially at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

“Last year was pretty crazy, between COVID-19 and the fact that I stepped in late during the season, but I really enjoyed working with everyone in the team,” said Visser. “I hope we can build on this experience as we move up to the FIA World Endurance Championship this year.”

The full 2021 WEC entry list will be revealed on Thursday.