SBRS is new TC America presenting sponsor, entrant

SRO Motorsports America and Skip Barber Racing School have announced that, starting this season, SRO America’s popular touring car championship will be known as TC America powered by Skip Barber.

SBRS, founded in 1975, has served as the Official Racing School of SRO America since 2019. This past fall, in partnership with Honda Performance Development, Skip Barber added Touring Cars to its advanced racing school programs and welcomed Honda’s Civic Type R TC and Civic SI TCA race cars into its program stables.

Aiming to provide a true arrive-and-drive solution for drivers as well as a path to graduate directly into professional, licensed racing, the SBRS touring car program will feed right into the ultra-competitive TC America championship. Skip Barber will also compete with its own TC America race team, providing expanded driver coaching and testing opportunities for drivers to fast-track their skills and racecraft.

“We are proud to become the presenting sponsor for the TC America series and continue to grow our relationship with SRO,” said Kirk Dooley, SBRS Chief Operating Officer. “Broadening our driver development offerings into touring cars was a natural fit and we are thrilled to debut the Skip Barber Racing Team. The expertly prepared Honda Performance Development Civic race cars make the perfect complement to our fleet to diversify driver development and further hone advanced skills.”

“We are very excited to welcome Skip Barber Racing School as presenting sponsor of SRO’s TC America series,” added Jim Jordan, TC America series manager. “So many of our drivers are already Skip Barber Racing School graduates that I am glad the program saw the opportunity to expand its relationship with the SRO.”

“TC America offers both a ‘proving ground’ and a ladder to build racing careers. [The series] is unique in that we have drivers who love the close competition and sprint format and regard our series as ‘home’ while we also field drivers who race in TC America on their way to a professional driving career.”

The 2021 TC America powered by Skip Barber schedule:

March 5-7 – Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Apr. 30-May 2 – Circuit of The Americas, Austin, TX

May 21-23 – Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, Bowmanville, Ont.

June 11-13 – VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, VA

Aug. 27-29 – Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Sept. 17-19 – Watkins Glen Int’l, Watkins Glen, NY

Oct. 15-17 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN