VIDEO: IndyCar Sebring test update with Ganassi's Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou

By January 18, 2021 7:50 PM

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou call into RACER after the first day of NTT IndyCar Series testing of 2021 to share insights on the visit to Sebring with Marshall Pruett.

