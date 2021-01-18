VIDEO: IndyCar Sebring test update with Ganassi's Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou call into RACER after the first day of NTT IndyCar Series testing of 2021 to share insights on the visit to Sebring with Marshall Pruett.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.