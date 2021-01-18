VIDEO: IndyCar Sebring test update with Ganassi's Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou

IndyCar 11hr ago
Dixon sets the pace at Sebring IndyCar test
The first day of private NTT IndyCar Series testing in the new year had a familiar outcome as reigning champion Scott Dixon posted the (…)
Insights & Analysis 15hr ago
INSIGHT: Building Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing
By the end of that late Saturday night at Petit Le Mans in 2019, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing had reached its farewell point in IMSA’s (…)
Insights & Analysis 17hr ago
INTERVIEW: Vettel's looking for a reset
There’s always an air of anticipation once we get into late January and can start looking ahead to car launches and seeing drivers in new (…)
Formula 1 20hr ago
Monaco adamant 2021 GP will go ahead in May
The organizers of the Monaco Grand Prix have reiterated that this year’s race will take place in May despite the ongoing COVID-19 (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 20hr ago
HPD launches Super Formula scholarship for FR Americas winner
Honda Performance Development (HPD) has joined with Honda Motor Company, Ltd., to offer a scholarship program to the Super Formula (…)
Industry 20hr ago
EPARTRADE announces weekly 'Race Industry Now!' series
Due to the worldwide success of Online Race Industry Week, EPARTRADE plan to produce weekly technical and business content for the (…)
Insights & Analysis 21hr ago
MILLER: Marco was IndyCar's enigmatic mystery
The press release announcing that Marco Andretti is stepping away from his full-time IndyCar ride to concentrate on other areas of life – (…)
Formula 1 21hr ago
Aston switch 'a mammoth task' in current climate - Szafnauer
Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer says the rebranding of the former Racing Point team has been a massive undertaking given the (…)
North American Racing 2d ago
Larson takes second straight Chili Bowl crown
NASCAR ace Kyle Larson claimed his second consecutive Golden Driller trophy by winning Saturday’s 55-lap championship race at the Lucas (…)
Formula 1 2d ago
Brivio confirmed as new Alpine racing director
Davide Brivio — the man behind Suzuki’s double MotoGP success in 2020 — has been officially confirmed as the new racing director for (…)
