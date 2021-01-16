RETRO: The sounds of IndyCar, 1998 California Speedway

We’re taking a trip back to 1998 and the CART IndyCar Series event on the Fontana superspeedway for a Marshall Pruett Podcast ambient feature celebrating the mighty 2.65-liter turbocharged V8s that produced such thrilling speeds and sounds. The Marlboro 500 season finale at California Speedway that year was won by Target Chip Ganassi Racing’s Jimmy Vasser in a Reynard-Honda, followed home by the late Greg Moore in his Player’s Forsythe Racing Reynard-Mercedes and CGR teammate Alex Zanardi in third.
Formula 1 6hr ago
VIDEO: Red Bull crew's Hungary Magic
A fascinating behind-the-scenes look from F1 TV at how the Red Bull Racing crew raced to repair Max Verstappen’s car after his off-course (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 8hr ago
Carroll Shelby’s 427 Cobra sells big in Kissimmee
One of the crown jewels of Carroll Shelby’s personal collection — a 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra he owned from the day it was assembled in March (…)
NHRA 9hr ago
NHRA cancels Phoenix round
NHRA and Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park have announced that the 2021 NHRA Arizona Nationals, scheduled for April 23-25, has been cancelled (…)
Road to Indy 23hr ago
Force Indy conducting final driver evaluations ahead of 2021 USF2000 season
New African-American led Force Indy Racing team is preparing for its final driver evaluations at the Skip Barber Racing School at COTA (…)
Bikes 23hr ago
Jeremy McGrath previews the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship
It took me 25 minutes to dig it out, but there it was at the bottom of a dog-eared cardboard box: Cycle News. Cover date. March 28, (…)
IndyCar 1d ago
Marco Andretti steps aside from full-time driving, will race at Indy only
Marco Andretti dropped a bombshell on the NTT IndyCar Series Friday with the announcement that he was stepping aside from his full-time (…)
Road to Indy 1d ago
Robb staying with Juncos for Indy Lights
Juncos Racing is has confirmed that Sting Ray Robb will move up to the 2021 season of Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires with Juncos (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
Grammy winner Pitbull partners with Trackhouse Racing
New NASCAR Cup Series entrant Trackhouse Racing Team has announced a partnership with Grammy Award-winning artist Armando Christian Perez, (…)
IMSA 1d ago
Hildebrand joins NTE Sport Audi for Rolex 24
NTE Sport has entered its first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event with the No. 42 Audi R8 LMS GT3 for IndyCar veteran (…)
IndyCar 1d ago
IndyCar testing to begin next week
Another offseason of silence will come to a welcome end next week as six NTT IndyCar Series teams pay a visit to Sebring International (…)
Comments