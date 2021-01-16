Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RETRO: The sounds of IndyCar, 1998 California Speedway

Image by Dan R. Boyd

We’re taking a trip back to 1998 and the CART IndyCar Series event on the Fontana superspeedway for a Marshall Pruett Podcast ambient feature celebrating the mighty 2.65-liter turbocharged V8s that produced such thrilling speeds and sounds. The Marlboro 500 season finale at California Speedway that year was won by Target Chip Ganassi Racing’s Jimmy Vasser in a Reynard-Honda, followed home by the late Greg Moore in his Player’s Forsythe Racing Reynard-Mercedes and CGR teammate Alex Zanardi in third.

