Carroll Shelby’s 427 Cobra sells big in Kissimmee

One of the crown jewels of Carroll Shelby’s personal collection — a 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra he owned from the day it was assembled in March 1966 until his passing in May 2012 — sold in minutes on Friday at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction for $5.94 million. The sale wraps up Saturday.

The Shelby American work order specifying “Build 427 Street Cobra CSX3178” was opened on January 7, 1966 and closed on March 3, when it was shipped to Carroll Shelby’s Dallas home sporting a 427 with dual quads and a 4-speed Toploader transmission.

Shelby restoration expert Peter Klutt spent between 2,000-3,000 hours restoring the car.

