Force Indy conducting final driver evaluations ahead of 2021 USF2000 season

New African-American led Force Indy Racing team is preparing for its final driver evaluations at the Skip Barber Racing School at COTA before settling on its drier for the 2021 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship.

“There are many talented young drivers out there. Over the last several weeks, we have been vetting drivers,“ said team principal Rod Reid. “I have found several deserving young people. With the help of the Skip Barber team, we will observe the drivers’ ability, in and out of the car, make an evaluation, and narrow it down.”

Racing Coach Major Kelly Jones (Retired), CEO of RaceCraft1 will join Reid to observe the two-day evaluation and determine the best fit for the new USF2000 racing team.

“We’re appreciative of the Skip Barber Racing School providing this opportunity to evaluate the drivers in an environment with the expertise of their instruction and equipment at a world class facility,” said Jones.

“This gives us a chance to evaluate Myles and Nicholas from a whole person concept such as how they interact with everybody around them, including the crew, instructors, Force Indy principal Rod Reid, and the other drivers.”

Rowe, 20, is a winner in the 2018 Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series. In 2016, he was awarded two “Search for the Champion” grand prize championships from the Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ iconic Champion brand. He’s competed in the TAG Junior category in the Superkarts USA, World Karting Association, and the United States Pro Kart Series.

New York-native Rivers, who recently celebrated his 17th birthday, finished second at 2020 F4 US Championship at the Virginia International Raceway, in only his third F4 race. With three top five finishes, Rivers posted a seventh finish in points after competing in eight events during the 2020 season. His Karting career includes a 2015 Indoor Karting Championship.