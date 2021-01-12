Unique Citroen, Koenigsegg headline Gooding online auction

Among the many highlights of this week’s reveal from Gooding & Company of its Jan. 18-22 Geared Online Scottsdale auction online catalog are a 1972 Citroen-based custom creation (on trailer, photo above) from Jerry and Sylvia Hathaway of SM World Ltd. (whose mission was to build the world’s fastest Citroen); and a 2020 Koenigsegg Regera, one of the first of the innovative, technologically-advanced Regeras ever to be sold at public auction.

A selection of outstanding Jaguars is also part of the sale, including a 1966 Jaguar E-Type Series I 4.2-Litre Roadster that claimed national champion honors in Class C5 at the 2013 JCNA Concours.

Additional photos and more information at VintageMotorsport.com.