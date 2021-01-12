Amelia Island Concours rescheduled to late May

Amelia Island Concours officials have announced that the 26th annual event will move from its original March 4-7 date to May 20-23.

“At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation made a promise to put the safety of our spectators, volunteers, entrants, judges, vendors, sponsors, staff and board of directors first,” organizers said in a statement issued today. “Every day since, our team has consulted experts, followed local and national developments and weighed our options. We worked tirelessly to create a plan that would allow us to move forward. We also set benchmarks that would require us to pause.”

For additional details, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.