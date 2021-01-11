SCCA 2021 National Convention is online and free

Hosting SCCA’s annual in-person convention in Las Vegas in early 2021 is unrealistic due to COVID concerns, but that doesn’t mean the SCCA National Convention is not happening. Instead, the SCCA National Convention is going virtual with all the usual activities, including training and educational classes, program update meetings, town hall sessions, member and region program awards, fun social activities, and even the SCCA Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

SCCA staff and the SCCA Board of Directors have been planning the virtual confab for months after concluding that an in-person, face-to-face convention would be problematic. But by teaming up with Whova, everything has been moved online. Just use a computer, tablet or smartphone to download the Whova app for Android or iPhone and you’ll be ready to go.

“The Virtual Convention is free to attend for members who pre-register, and registration is open now,” said Chris Robbins, SCCA Director of Region Development. “We’ll have the same great content as usual, just a different virtual venue. And since nobody has to drive, fly or make hotel reservations, there are no excuses why we shouldn’t have the largest convention turnout of all time.”

The 2021 SCCA National Convention theme is “Uniting to Fuel our Future.” Convention sessions will provide a great opportunity for members, region leaders and event leadership to continue the pursuit of the SCCA’s collective mission of delivering a safe, fun and exciting motorsports experience for enthusiasts.

Instead of taking place over a couple of days, the virtual convention will be spread out over a couple of weeks and culminate with the SCCA Annual Meeting broadcast later in March, also virtually, from SCCA’s headquarters in Topeka, Kan.

The SCCA National Convention gets rolling on Jan. 23, 2021, with a kickoff presentation from SCCA President and CEO Mike Cobb, followed by program town halls. The day will wrap up with a celebration of the club’s highest honors and the virtual Hall of Fame induction ceremony – all streamed online.

Additional meetings will primarily take place over four weeks during evenings, and each week will follow a consistent schedule:

Monday: RoadRally and Solo sessions

Tuesday: Track Events, Time Trials, Track Night in America

Wednesday: Stewards, Specialties, Leadership

Thursday: Marketing

Friday: Keynote and weekly wrap up

Safety Saturday will be conducted Jan. 30 for Solo, RallyCross and RoadRally safety steward training.

Many sessions will also be recorded for playback at a later date.

Registration for the 2021 SCCA National Convention can be found HERE.