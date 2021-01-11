Buhk, Billy Johnson added to Alegra GTD team for Rolex 24

Alegra Motorsports will add Mercedes-AMG ace Maxi Buhk and former Ford Chip Ganassi Racing factory driver Billy Johnson to its Rolex 24 At Daytona roster. The two will share a new V8-powered GT Daytona entry with full-season partners Michael De Quesada and Daniel Morad as the team embarks on its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaign.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the car with Daniel and the rest of the team. It was a surreal experience when we won the 24 Hours back in 2017 (photo above), so hopefully we can do that again in 2021,” said De Quesada, who spent time with the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus GTD team last season.

Using a Porsche 911 GT3 R, Alegra won the GTD class at the 2017 Rolex 24, and will try to repeat using a very different German machine with the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

“I’m really happy to be back with Alegra Motorsports in the IMSA WeatherTech series,” said Morad. “This will be the first time we’ve reunited the squad in the championship since we won the Rolex 24 in 2017. It’s a fresh look for us, as the team recently made a big switch to the AMG brand. This is something I am very much looking forward to.”

Germany’s Buhk is the manufacturer’s ringer in the group, having starred in European GT racing on its behalf in recent years.

“It’s great to be supporting Alegra Motorsports and their new Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3,” he said. “There is a good amount of endurance racing and winning in this driver line up which will play a key role in this race.”

The versatile Johnson returns to Alegra where he raced on occasion with the Florida-based team in 2019.

“I’m really excited to be driving for Alegra in the 24 Hours at Daytona,” he said. “They are a great group of guys who know how to win this race. We have really strong team, driver lineup, and car that will be a contender in a competitive GTD field.”