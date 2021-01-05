Veach lands full-time Vasser Sullivan IMSA GTD ride

The next chapter in Zach Veach’s racing career will take the Ohioan to IMSA’s WeatherTech Sports Car Championship with the Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 team.

Following a three-year stint in the NTT IndyCar Series with Andretti Autosport, Veach will step into the full-time role formerly occupied by Townsend Bell in the No. 12 Lexus, and join Vasser Sullivan veteran Frankie Montecalvo in a bid to capture the GT Daytona class title.

“After two seasons with us, Frankie has now become a contender for a pole and/or a win every weekend. We expect you’ll see more of this from Frankie in the ’21 season,” the team said. “The timing with Zach is perfect as he transitions to the next stage of his career in sports cars after a great run in IndyCar. Zach has already shown his commitment to winning by relocating to Charlotte to be closer to the team, and cut down his time to get up to speed in sports cars. We look forward to seeing Frankie and Zach being extremely competitive this season.”

Veach comes to IMSA with a single sports car race to his credit, having competed at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 2015 with the JDC-Miller Motorsports team in an ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet LMPC car. In the new pairing, Montecalvo’s vast experience will be a boon to the 26-year-old.

“I am thrilled we were able to put this program together,” Veach said. “Everyone from Vasser Sullivan has been a dream to work with. I can’t wait to get to Daytona in January to start what will be a great year with my teammate Frankie Montecalvo in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 car.”

Under the AIM Vasser Sullivan banner, the team came close to winning the 2020 GTD championship as Bell and Montecalvo, and the sister No. 14 Lexus driven by Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz, vied for a 1-2 finish until misfortune struck at the final race in Sebring. For the New Jersey native, the new season represents a chance to settle unfinished business.

“The 2020 season was a crazy ride full of ups and downs,” Montecalvo said. “As a team, we had multiple wins, podiums and pole positions. Each year I feel we improved, just getting better and better. So I can’t wait to make my third consecutive year with Vasser Sullivan a great one.”