ORIW: Welding solutions for the motorsports enthusiast

“It’s hard to imagine a racing trade show without Miller Electric,” said host John Kilroy introducing “Andy’s Welding Solution for the Performance and Motorsports Enthusiast by Miller Electric,” a Friday-featured webinar during Online Race Industry Week.

“Miller Electric is committed to training,” Kilroy continued, “and the company never stops attempting to educate welders,” setting up the in-depth, hour-long what-why-and-how webinar narrated by Andy Weyenberg, Miller’s Aftermarket Performance & Motorsports Manager.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE, the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry.

Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on ORIW as RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

Watch a replay of the Andy’s Welding Solution webinar below, or click here.