Lequien named new head of Le Mans Endurance Management

The ACO has appointed Frederic Lequien as the new head of Le Mans Endurance Management. The 48-year-old replaces Gerard Neveu, who stepped down from the role at the end of last year.

Lequien’s background includes roles at Eurosport International and Dakar Rally organizer Amaury Sport Organization. He founded specialist events and marketing agency Silk Way Rally in 2012. As CEO of LMEM, he will oversee the day-to-day running of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

“I am proud and honored to join LMEM,” he said. “The WEC and the ELMS are both world-renowned championships. We intend to continue attracting a mix of factory and private teams, and are ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

ACO president Pierre Fillon said, “I extend a warm welcome to Frederic Lequien, on behalf of the ACO and LMEM. This appointment is excellent news for the world of endurance racing. With 20 years in motorsport, Frederic brings valuable expertise to this position.”

The appointment was also welcomed by FIA Endurance Commission president Richard Mille:

“I would like to wish Frederic Lequien all the best in his new role as the CEO of Le Mans Endurance Management. In many ways, 2021 marks a new chapter for the sport and I’m sure that with new management at the helm the FIA World Endurance Championship will go from strength to strength.”

Lequien’s arrival coincides with a season of transition for the WEC, highlighted by the rollout of the new Hypercar formula, as well as a move back to a traditional summer schedule after the 2020 calendar was reorganized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.