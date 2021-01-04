ORIW: The striking success of the UK's 'Motorsport Valley'

The Online Racing Industry week webinar “What’s Behind the Global Business Success of the Motorsport Valley UK”, hosted by Chris Aylett, CEO of the Motorsport Industry Association (MIA), featured Alan Gow, President of the FIA WTCC and Director of the BTCC; Duncan Wiltshire, CEO of Motor Racing Legends and Historic Promotions; and a pre-taped interview with Malcolm Wilson OBE, Founder and CEO of M-Sport, World Rally champions.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE, the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry.

Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on ORIW as RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

