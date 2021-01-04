DragonSpeed enters a second LMP2 ORECA in Rolex 24

DragonSpeed will attempt to defend its Rolex 24 At Daytona LMP2 win with two ORECA 07-Gibson entries in the 2021 edition later this month. Having previously announced the No. 18 and its roster of Garret Grist, Ben Hanley, Rob Hodes, and Rinus Veekay, the team will press the No. 81 into service with Road To Indy standout Devlin DeFrancesco; ALMS and IMSA veteran Eric Lux; and a pair of GT aces from Germany in Christopher Mies and Fabian Schiller.

“The 18 car’s drivers combine youthful speed with extensive endurance racing backgrounds, experience at Daytona, and factory race team discipline,” said DragonSpeed owner Elton Julian. “I have no doubt they will be contenders for the win in LMP2 with a laser-like focus on what it takes to get there. In addition to reuniting with Eric, we are delighted to welcome Devlin, Chris, and Fabian to the team for the first race of what we all hope will be a much better year for our sport and the world.”

For DeFrancesco, who will pursue the Indy Lights championship with Andretti Autosport, the chance to make another start at Daytona in front of a home audience is a perfect way to open 2021.

“The Rolex 24 is an amazing world-renowned event and it’s awesome to be part of it again,” he said. “I grew up in Florida and have a lot of friends, family, and sponsors who come out to watch whenever I race here. DragonSpeed is a great team and always rolls out a fast car, so this year I’m aiming to go home with that gold Rolex Daytona watch on my wrist!”

For Mies, whose time at an Audi factory driver has netted multiple GT3 championships, the shift to LMP2 for Daytona is a big opportunity.

“It means a lot to be back at Daytona for the Rolex 24 after missing last year,” he said. “It will be my first time in an LMP2 car, so I really appreciate the trust placed in me by Elton as well as my sponsors Montaplast and Wilhelm May. Together with Eric, Devlin, and my friend and rival Fabi, we will have one of the strongest driver crews and I can’t wait to get started.”