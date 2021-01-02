Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Hagerty reschedules 25th anniversary Greenwich Concours

Image by Bryan McCarthy

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

By January 2, 2021 9:20 AM

Hagerty, which acquired the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance in September 2019, is moving the 2021 date from its familiar “first weekend after Memorial Day” to Oct. 23-24.

“This was a difficult decision, but we felt that moving to the fall for 2021 gives us the best chance to safely host a truly spectacular event without fear or massive restrictions for staff, volunteers, owners, judges, sponsors and attendees,” said Concours Director Tabetha Hammer.

The 25th anniversary event will take place in its usual location at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Conn.

Additional details available on VintageMotorsport.com.

