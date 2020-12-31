Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars' made-up 2020 awards show

It’s time to farewell 2020 on The Week In Sports Cars podcast by handing out made-up awards in the listener-driven show hosted by Marshall Pruett and DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin.

Categories for the first annual TWISCies:

  1. The Nick Tandy Award for the Most Spirited Drive of 2020:
  2. The Golden Bowling Ball Award (driver who took out the most cars):
  3. The Virtual Golden Bowling Ball Award (driver who caused the most sim racing mayhem):
  4. Favorite Eurosport Le Mans Broadcast Moment:
  5. Worst Racing Acronym of 2020:
  6. Comeback Driver of the Year:
  7. Best Livery:
  8. Best Pass:
  9. Most 2020 Thing of the 2020 Season:
  10. Best Race:
  11. Breakout Driver of the Year:
  12. Cartoon Anvil Award (for the team or driver with the worst luck):
  13. Favorite News item:
  14. Most Hated News Item:
  15. Biggest Disappointment of the Year (your pick–driver, team, race, etc.)
  16. The United Autosports Team of The Year Award:
  17. Dumbass Move of the Year:
  18. The Juan Pablo Montoya ‘It Is What It Is’ Award (driver who, at the end of the day, used the most clichés in interviews):
  19. The Program Announced in 2020 That is Least Likely to Happen:
  20. Make Up Your Own Award (create as many as you want and name the winners):

