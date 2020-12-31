The Week In Sports Cars' made-up 2020 awards show

By Marshall Pruett
December 31, 2020
It’s time to farewell 2020 on The Week In Sports Cars podcast by handing out made-up awards in the listener-driven show hosted by Marshall Pruett and DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin.
Categories for the first annual TWISCies:
- The Nick Tandy Award for the Most Spirited Drive of 2020:
- The Golden Bowling Ball Award (driver who took out the most cars):
- The Virtual Golden Bowling Ball Award (driver who caused the most sim racing mayhem):
- Favorite Eurosport Le Mans Broadcast Moment:
- Worst Racing Acronym of 2020:
- Comeback Driver of the Year:
- Best Livery:
- Best Pass:
- Most 2020 Thing of the 2020 Season:
- Best Race:
- Breakout Driver of the Year:
- Cartoon Anvil Award (for the team or driver with the worst luck):
- Favorite News item:
- Most Hated News Item:
- Biggest Disappointment of the Year (your pick–driver, team, race, etc.)
- The United Autosports Team of The Year Award:
- Dumbass Move of the Year:
- The Juan Pablo Montoya ‘It Is What It Is’ Award (driver who, at the end of the day, used the most clichés in interviews):
- The Program Announced in 2020 That is Least Likely to Happen:
- Make Up Your Own Award (create as many as you want and name the winners):
