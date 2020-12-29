Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Online Race Industry Week: All the podcasts

Online Race Industry Week: All the podcasts

EPARTRADE Race Industry Week

Online Race Industry Week: All the podcasts

By December 29, 2020 10:00 AM

By |

“It’s a time for moonshots,” a noteworthy quote that summed up thoughts on the season ahead, was heard during Online Race Industry Week, the Nov. 30-Dec. 4 joint production of EPARTRADE, the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, and RACER.com.

Now, as well as enjoying the video replays, you can revisit all 55 hours of technical and business webinars in audio format via a complete collection of podcasts offering a convenient “information refresh” as you prepare for the 2021 racing season.

Search for “epartrade-live” and subscribe or download individually onto your favorite podcast app – Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Breaker, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and more – or click HERE.

During ORIW, hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines on EPARTRADE, while experts and leaders from all corners of the racing world shared a wide-ranging wealth of knowledge. ORIW sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

EPARTRADE Race Industry Week, Industry

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home