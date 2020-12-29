Online Race Industry Week: All the podcasts

“It’s a time for moonshots,” a noteworthy quote that summed up thoughts on the season ahead, was heard during Online Race Industry Week, the Nov. 30-Dec. 4 joint production of EPARTRADE, the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, and RACER.com.

Now, as well as enjoying the video replays, you can revisit all 55 hours of technical and business webinars in audio format via a complete collection of podcasts offering a convenient “information refresh” as you prepare for the 2021 racing season.

Search for “epartrade-live” and subscribe or download individually onto your favorite podcast app – Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Breaker, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and more – or click HERE.

During ORIW, hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines on EPARTRADE, while experts and leaders from all corners of the racing world shared a wide-ranging wealth of knowledge. ORIW sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.