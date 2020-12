After the pandemic forced the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix to cancel its 10 days of car shows, races and other events, the organization encouraged its car club partners to get out on the road in the safety of individual cars to fundraise.

The group announced on December 20 that its efforts and 26 events combined to raise a total of $60,000. Watch PVGP’s video about how the Shifting Gears Campaign came together at VintageMotorsport.com.