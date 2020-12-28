MP1000: Storytelling Special, Part 2
Dole/Motorsport Images
MP1000: Storytelling Special, Part 2
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By Marshall Pruett |
December 28, 2020 9:30 AM
We’re celebrating the milestone of reaching 1000 episodes of The Marshall Pruett Podcast with a series of storytelling features spread across three special episodes.
The second takes us from Japan to Ohio to Spain and back as some of our most popular guests and friends of the show uncorked 15 additional gems for Part 2.
- JUSTIN BELL: Fuji Buttbush
- WAYNE TAYLOR: MOMO Negotiations
- JOHNNY MOWLEM: Handcuffs and a PT Cruiser
- MARK BLUNDELL: Rio Crash Reckoning
- DAVID BRABHAM: Rented One Returned Two
- JIM BUSBY: Brilliant Boxing Bob
- RYAN EVERSLEY: HART Monitor
- ALLAN MCNISH: Phallic 911 GT1
- TAYLOR: Shrimping and Weaving
- BRABHAM: Family Formula 1 Surprise
- MCNISH: First F1 Test With McLaren
- BOBBY RAHAL: Remarkable CART Rookie
- TAYLOR: Rage Against The Machine
- BELL: Indy 500 Fail
- CHRIS KNEIFEL: Bottle to Throttle
Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More RACER
3hr
IMSA has cast its future with LMDh, the new-for-2023 prototype formula that will replace today’s DPi class. In doing so, the WeatherTech (…)
5hr
After the pandemic forced the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix to cancel its 10 days of car shows, races and other events, the organization (…)
5hr
As one crazy year ends, it feels a bit risky writing this feature because my similar one from a year ago took the world we live in for (…)
7hr
Romain Grosjean says the crash he suffered at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix leaves a number of questions about how he survived that (…)
1d
If the current projections hold, the NTT IndyCar Series could be in for an appreciable growth in entries for 2021. Expansions at Chip (…)
1d
Cliff Ebben and John Baucom, a pair of veterans with a combined 33 years of experience, won the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli (…)
1d
Gooding & Company has provided some details on the nine cars from a private United Kingdom-based collection that will cross the block in (…)
2d
If you’re searching for a story of faith and inspiration in open-wheel racing, the kid with the best name on the Road to Indy has (…)
Comments