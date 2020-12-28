Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

MP1000: Storytelling Special, Part 2

December 28, 2020 9:30 AM

We’re celebrating the milestone of reaching 1000 episodes of The Marshall Pruett Podcast with a series of storytelling features spread across three special episodes.

The second takes us from Japan to Ohio to Spain and back as some of our most popular guests and friends of the show uncorked 15 additional gems for Part 2.

  1. JUSTIN BELL: Fuji Buttbush
  2. WAYNE TAYLOR: MOMO Negotiations
  3. JOHNNY MOWLEM: Handcuffs and a PT Cruiser
  4. MARK BLUNDELL: Rio Crash Reckoning
  5. DAVID BRABHAM: Rented One Returned Two
  6. JIM BUSBY: Brilliant Boxing Bob
  7. RYAN EVERSLEY: HART Monitor
  8. ALLAN MCNISH: Phallic 911 GT1
  9. TAYLOR: Shrimping and Weaving
  10. BRABHAM: Family Formula 1 Surprise
  11. MCNISH: First F1 Test With McLaren
  12. BOBBY RAHAL: Remarkable CART Rookie
  13. TAYLOR: Rage Against The Machine
  14. BELL: Indy 500 Fail
  15. CHRIS KNEIFEL: Bottle to Throttle

