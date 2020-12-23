The Henry Ford achieves digitized artifacts milestone

For nearly a decade, The Henry Ford has worked to digitize its unparalleled collection of artifacts that tell the story of America’s traditions of ingenuity, resourcefulness and innovation in order to make them more accessible, to educate and inspire those around the world.

The organization has now digitized its 100,000th artifact – fittingly, a photograph of the 100,000th Fordson Tractor. See the entire digital collection that includes an expert set on racing with 50 wonderful items across numerous decades.

“Digitization has opened our doors to guests far beyond what we could have ever imagined,” said Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO of The Henry Ford. “People can now view the Rosa Parks bus, the Wright Cycle Shop or Edison’s Menlo Park Laboratory from anywhere in the world at any time they choose.”

