2020 Crandon World Cup to air Saturday as part of Red Bull Signature Series

Celebrating its 51st anniversary in 2020, the the annual Polaris Crandon World Championship Off-Road Race weekend – the oldest and largest event in short course off-road racing returned to its home deep in Wisconsin’s Northwoods at the Crandon International Raceway.

For the fifth time since its inaugural running, in 2020 Crandon International Raceway hosted its ‘World Cup Sunday’. Created as the only non-denominational ‘Super Bowl’ of short-course off-road racing, the Crandon World Cup has been instrumental in bringing together the world’s best Pro category racers from the west coast and Midwest for one special day of all-out, no-points competition.

On Saturday, December 26th, the Crandon World Cup will once again be featured in a special 90-minute broadcast as part of the Red Bull Signature Series. This special feature documentary is produced by Red Bull Media House and will air on the Fox network beginning at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00am PT.

A national television audience can follow Midwest favorites Johnny and CJ Greaves, along with Andrew Carlson, Keegan Kincaid and Kyle Kleiman taking on the best of the West; a driver lineup that includes Bryce Menzies, Kyle LeDuc, Rob MacCachren, Doug Mittag, Jerett Brooks and many others – in intense, door-to-door racing to take home a Crandon World Championship title.

The show will culminate in the Crandon Cup race, which pits unlimited Pro 2 against Pro 4 trucks in a staggered time start. Last year, California short-course phenom RJ Anderson took home a $50,000 first place cash prize in his Pro 4 as part of the track’s massive 50th anniversary – a weekend that hosted a record crowd of 70,000 enthusiastic fans.

Selema Masekela will once again host the Red Bull Signature Series coverage of Crandon, with the announcing team of BBC Formula 1 commentator Jack Nicholls and Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame personality Cameron Steele. Crandon veteran Tina Dixon will serve as pit reporter.

“We are very proud of our long standing relationship with Red Bull and the Red Bull Signature Series,” said Crandon Board of Directors President Cliff Flannery. “With their talent and support, Crandon International and our annual Crandon World Cup have exposed our sport to the largest mainstream audiences possible. More importantly, these feature television shows communicate just why this event has been so special for over five decades.”

Currently, the 28th annual Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run weekend is scheduled for June 25th – 27th, 2021 and the Polaris Crandon World Championships will take place September 3 – 5th, 2021.