MP 1000: Storytelling Special Feature Part 1

We’re celebrating the milestone of reaching 1000 episodes of The Marshall Pruett Podcast with a series of storytelling features.

More than 40 favorite tales were captured from a wide array of legendary and infamous characters in racing, and they’ve been cut down to size and spread across three special episodes.

The first takes us from the Indy 500 to Le Mans to Formula 1 and back as some of our most popular guests and friends of the show uncorked 15 gems, all to make Episode 1000 a memorable one.