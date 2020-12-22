Megennis rounds out Andretti's Lights line-up

Indy Lights race winner Robert Megennis will complete Andretti Autosport’s four-car roster on the Road To Indy. An Indy Lights rookie in 2019, the New Yorker earned his first victory in the series on the way to placing fifth in the standings. As a sophomore, he’ll serve as Andretti’s most experienced driver in the team.

“I’m massively excited to be back with Andretti Autosport,” Megennis said. “We had a great 2019 season together, and I’m excited to take what we learned into 2021. I love this team and I know it’s the right environment for me. Thank you to my partners SailPoint, Sirius Computer Solutions, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, and Cybereason for making this happen. A big thank you to Andretti Autosport for giving me this opportunity. Time to go win some races!”

Megennis has 2019 Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood, plus Indy Pro 2000 front runners Devlin De Francesco and Danial Frost to work with in 2021.

“We are excited to have Robert return to our Andretti Autosport Indy Lights lineup for 2021,” said Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann. “In his rookie season in 2019, Robert was a contender all season long and focused on success. He brings great value to the team as a veteran of the series alongside rookie teammates and we are ready to get the season started in St. Petersburg.”