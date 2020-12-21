ORIW: Ron Capps, Antron Brown, NHRA champions

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

December 21, 2020

Antron Brown won the 2012, 2015 and 2016 NHRA Top Fuel World Championships; Ron Capps (photo above) ranks second in all-time Funny Car wins, with 66 total wins, and he won the NHRA Funny Car Championship in 2016. Both drivers race for Don Schumacher Racing, and both appeared on a very special Online Race Industry Week webinar hosted by Joe Castello.

Three-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion Antron Brown.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE — the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry — and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

Watch the interview below, or click here.

