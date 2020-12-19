Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Dec 19, with Leigh Diffey

The Week In IndyCar, Dec 19, with Leigh Diffey

The Week In IndyCar, Dec 19, with Leigh Diffey

December 19, 2020

NBC Sports broadcaster and IndyCar on NBC host Leigh Diffey visits The Week In IndyCar show to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media in the listener-driven episode.

