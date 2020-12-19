ORIW: "What Most People Don't Know about Choosing the Right Turbo" by Full-Race and BorgWarner

Stephan Papadakis, owner of Papadakis Racing; Geoff Raicer, founder of Full-Race and John Norton, staff engineer of BorgWarner Turbo Systems, offer insights into selecting the right turbocharger in this interview from Online Race Industry Week, hosted by Joe Castello.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE — the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry — and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

