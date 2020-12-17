Extreme E announces partnership with Montcler

Extreme E has announced a partnership with luxury brand Montcler, which will serve as the series’ official uniform supplier.

Extreme E and Moncler both share a common purpose when it comes to sustainability. The Italian luxury brand recently launched its new sustainability plan – Moncler Born to Protect – that renews the company’s commitment towards sustainable development and further integrates social and environmental responsibility into its business model, focusing on five strategic drivers: climate action, circular economy, fair sourcing, enhancing diversity, and giving back to local communities.

“It’s great news that Moncler will be kitting out the Extreme E team on location.,” said Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag. “Not only are we heading to places like the Arctic in Greenland, where our team will need to be protected from the elements by the best quality gear, but it’s also crucial that we work with brands that share our same environmental ethos. Moncler is certainly the best partner to support us on both these levels.

“Moncler’s latest sustainability commitment covers many aspects of Extreme E’s focus. From reducing emissions and utilizing clean energy, to supporting local communities, to embracing diversity – these are all things Extreme E stands for too.”

The inaugural Extreme E season starts in March 2021 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, before moving to Lac Rose, Senegal in May, Kangerlussuaq, Greenland in August, and the Amazon, Brazil in October, before the season finale in Patagonia, Argentina, in December.