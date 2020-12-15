Sir Frank Williams hospitalized; condition listed as stable

Formula 1 legend Sir Frank Williams has been admitted to hospital and is currently in a stable condition, according to a statement from his family.

The co-founder of the Williams Formula 1 Team, Sir Frank and his family stepped away from the team in September of this year after selling it to new ownership in the form of Dorilton Capital. The 78-year-old’s presence at races had been limited in recent years due to health issues.

“Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition,” the statement read. “Frank’s medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time. We ask for you to respect the family’s privacy. The team will release a further update in due course. Thank you.”

Having founded the team with Sir Patrick Head back in 1977, Sir Frank led Williams to seven drivers’ championship and nine constructors’ titles. A tetraplegic since a road accident in 1986, he handed over the day-to-day running of the team to his daughter Claire – who became deputy team principal – back in 2013, but remained the team principal until the family’s departure from the sport three months ago.

Williams is the fourth-most successful constructor in F1 history, with its tally of 114 victories having only been overtaken by Mercedes at this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix.