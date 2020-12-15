Kicera, Self added to expanding Silver Hare TA2 effort

Expanding on the success of a 2020 season in which former champion Rafa Matos finished second in the tough Trans Am TA2 standings, Silver Hare Racing has added two championship-winning drivers for the 2021 season.

Fresh off his TA2 win at VIR just a few months ago, Tyler Kicera will pilot the No. 5 SHR Ford Mustang full time in next year’s Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 title chase, while NASCAR race winner Michael Self joins the team in a new role as General Manager.

A race winner in TA2, Kicera (above, left) also collected five wins in the inaugural Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship en route to second place in the final standings. Excited to take on the Trans Am series full time, the Pennsylvania native, two-time SCCA national champion and Mazda Road to 24 finalist is ready for the championship fight:

“First of all, I have to thank Maurice and Laura Hull for the incredible opportunity to join Silver Hare Racing for the full 2021 TA2 season. I’ve been working hard on and off track for a long time to secure a full season drive. I can’t even begin to describe my level of excitement now that it’s finally come to fruition.

“Along with crew chief Jeff Holley, they run a first-class organization and it’s a privilege to drive for them and represent Silver Hare Racing,” Kicera added. “The start of the season can’t come soon enough. I have no doubt we will be a dominant force in TA2.”

“Tyler is a great young driver and will be a valuable addition to the team,” said Maurice Hull. “He will prove to be a great teammate alongside all the Silver Hare (drivers). On and off track, both Tyler and Michael already fit right in.”

Also joining the SHR family, Michael Self (above, right) takes over in a new position as General Manager. Self brings years of knowledge and experience in multiple forms of motorsports, from Skip Barber to ARCA to NASCAR’s Xfinity series.

“I’m really excited and thankful to have the opportunity to work in a management position at Silver Hare,” Self explained. “I’ve been fortunate to have success in managing the Sinclair Oil sponsorship in ARCA the last couple of years, and I’m eager to continue applying that experience in the business side of racing, continuing to learn from Maurice and Laura who have ultra-successful careers in business administration.

“I think they’re going about things the right way with Silver Hare, developing a TA2 team that will be competitive not only on the track, but off the track with drivers and business partners in a market that will hopefully continue to grow as road racing becomes more prominent in NASCAR and the United States.”

“I am definitely looking forward to the upcoming season,” said crew chief Jeff Holley. “Expanding our race program gives us an opportunity to truly capitalize on the success in 2020. Tyler is a great driver and I can’t wait to see him behind the wheel of the No. 5 Silver Hare Mustang.

“We have a great group of guys, and both Tyler and Michael fit right in,” Holley continued. “Sebring is going to be fun.”