Derek Hill retraces route of father’s first Pebble Beach Road Race win

In honor of the 70th anniversary of Phil Hill’s win at the first Pebble Beach Road Race, the Jaguar XK120 he drove was graciously loaned by its current owner, Mark Miller, to Phil’s son, Derek, who drive the original road course 70 years to the day later, on Nov. 5, 2020.

It was all captured in a five-minute video, complete with Derek Hill’s reminiscences about his father’s win after starting well behind the pack.

To watch the video and read additional details, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.