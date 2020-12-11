Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Dec 11, with Colton Herta

The Week In IndyCar, Dec 11, with Colton Herta

The Week In IndyCar, Dec 11, with Colton Herta

December 11, 2020

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta visits The Week In IndyCar show to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media about his move to the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda and more items of interest in the listener-driven episode.

