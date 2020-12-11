The Week In IndyCar, Dec 11, with Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta visits The Week In IndyCar show to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media about his move to the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda and more items of interest in the listener-driven episode.
NASCAR 21m ago
Wood Brothers Racing awarded FIA Heritage Cup
NASCAR’s longest-tenured team, Wood Brothers Racing, has been named the 2020 recipient of the FIA Founding Members Club Heritage Cup. The (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Mazepin actions not cause of Mercedes' test line-up decision - Wolff
Mercedes’ decision not to use Nikita Mazepin during the Young Driver Test is not due to his recent actions, according to team principal (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Darlington moves Throwback Weekend to May
With two NASCAR race weekends on the 2021 schedule, Darlington Raceway has moved the Official Throwback Weekend to its spring event in early (…)
Trans Am 1hr ago
Trans Am champions in review: Billy Griffin, GT National Champion
Coming back from a three-race break early in his final Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli campaign, Billy Griffin won three of the four (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Hamilton grateful to be back after Russell’s ‘amazing job’
While obviously pleased to be back for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after missing the first race of his career last weekend due (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Bottas leads Hamilton in fire-interrupted Abu Dhabi practice
Valtteri Bottas resumed control of the time sheet for Mercedes in the crucial evening practice session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Mercedes to run Vandoorne and de Vries in Young Driver Test
Mercedes will run its Formula E driver line-up of Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries in F1’s Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi next week. (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
Team Nederland confirms Rolex 24 LMP2 entry
Dutch-based FIA World Endurance Championship team Racing Team Nederland has confirmed an entry in next month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Ferrari CEO Camilleri unexpectedly retires
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri has retired from his position with immediate effect, with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 6hr ago
Barrett-Jackson reschedules Scottsdale sale to March
Barrett-Jackson announced that its Scottsdale auction, previously set for Jan. 16-23 at WestWorld, will move to the week of March 22 at the (…)
