Darlington moves Throwback Weekend to May

With two NASCAR race weekends on the 2021 schedule, Darlington Raceway has moved the Official Throwback Weekend to its spring event in early May.

Doing so helps the track have two distinguished race weekends. May 7-9, 2021 will garner the excitement of Throwback Weekend, while Darlington’s date on Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 4-5) is the opening round in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

“Darlington Raceway is grateful to our loyal race fans and the entire industry for their unwavering support for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR since its inception in 2015,” said track president Kerry Tharp. “It is this support that allows us to now prepare for two scheduled NASCAR Cup Series race weekends next year. As we rally around the return of our new spring race weekend, we will continue to share the history and tradition of our great sport with the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.”

All three NASCAR national series will compete at Darlington in May, presenting all the opportunity to participate in Throwback Weekend.

The festivities have become a popular event in the garage, and it is also an award-winning event. Darlington, for Throwback Weekend, was honored with the NMPA Myers Brothers Award in 2015, which is presented for outstanding contributions to the sport.

The Xfinity Series and the Cup Series will compete at Darlington on Labor Day Weekend.

Next season will mark the first time since 2004 that Darlington will have two scheduled Cup Series race weekends.