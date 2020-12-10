Hamilton's X44 team signs Loeb, Gutierrez for Extreme E

The Lewis Hamilton-owned X44 team will field Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez for the inaugural Extreme E season.

Loeb is one of the greatest rally drivers of all time, with a record nine World Rally Championships and 79 race wins to his name. He has also achieved three Race of Champions wins.

“Joining team X44 is an opportunity for me to continue to do what I love, which is race, and I’m looking forward to competing in an electric vehicle – I had the chance to drive the car recently and it is incredible,” said the Frenchman. “Cristina is a fantastic driver and I can’t wait to partner with her and see what we can achieve together. I am really impressed by what Lewis is doing in Formula 1 too, so to be able to work with him on this is an honor.”

Gutierrez made history in the 2017 Dakar Rally by becoming the first Spanish female driver to finish the race in the car category, finishing fifth place among the debutantes. She previously secured a second-place overall position in the mixed-gender All-Terrain Spanish Rally Championships, finishing top of the female category between 2011 and 2016.

“I am really excited to join X44,” she said. “Not only will we get the opportunity to raise awareness of the climate crisis, which is very important to me, but I get to work with two heroes of mine. Sebastien Loeb is the most incredible rally driver of all time so I’m really happy that I get to partner with him, and I hope to learn a lot. I’m a huge Formula 1 fan and have been watching Lewis race for years, so being asked to join his team is a dream come true. I drove in the car for the first time recently, and it was such a great experience. I can’t wait to see what it can do at each race.”