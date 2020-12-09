Montoya returning to Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP

Arrow McLaren SP has kicked off the Indianapolis 500 driver announcement game with the signing of former McLaren Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya. The 2000 and 2015 Indy 500 winner will complement Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist as AMSP’s third Chevy-powered driver.

“I’m very excited to be joining Arrow McLaren SP for the Indianapolis 500,” said Montoya. “I have some great history with McLaren from my F1 days and I’m looking forward to making some more at next year’s Indianapolis 500.”

Montoya will join the team amid a full-season campaign with DragonSpeed in the FIA World Endurance Championship, and bring considerable knowledge to AMSP’s young drivers who have three combined Indy 500 starts.

“Arrow McLaren SP is thrilled to have a driver of Juan’s caliber join the team for next year’s Indianapolis 500,” said team co-owner Sam Schmidt. “His experience will elevate the entire team, including our young, talented line-up of Pato and Felix. When you think that he’s only started the Indy 500 five times but won it twice, that’s impressive.”

Montoya will have the services of AMSP engineering leader Craig Hampson for the month of May.

“I’m delighted for Juan to rejoin the McLaren family and return to the Indianapolis 500 with Arrow McLaren SP,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. “He is an intensely competitive, highly versatile driver, with deep experience at the top level of motorsport and a big following. Having him with us at the 500 next year will be great for the team and IndyCar fans everywhere.”