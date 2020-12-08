Trans Am 'Year In Review' Sunday specials on CBS Sports

As 2020 comes to a close, Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli fans will have another reason to count down the year: On Sunday, December 13 at 4:00 p.m. EST, CBS Sports Network will air the first episode in a three-part ‘Trans Am Year in Review’ series.

The three one-hour shows follows the national Trans Am Series throughout its abbreviated nine-round 2020 season. Each episode will be class designated, beginning with TA on Dec. 13 followed by TA2 powered by AEM on Dec. 20, and concluding with the production classes – XtremeGT, SuperGT and GT on Dec. 27.

“After our first year of successfully streaming all of the events to a worldwide audience, we are eager to air these year-end review episodes,” said John Clagett, President of The Trans Am Race Company. “Our partners at CBS Sports Network have provided us with excellent slots for our three-part year-end review.

“Greenlight TV produces outstanding shows and, with the quality of the racing we had this year, these episodes should make for excellent viewing.”

Encore showings are anticipated and will be announced on the series social media platforms (@GoTransAm) as information becomes available.

Individual full race replays can be viewed on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App which can be downloaded HERE.