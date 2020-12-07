Veach, Megennis set for Vasser Sullivan Lexus test at Daytona

With Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz already named to full-time drive its No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3, the Vasser Sullivan IMSA team will try out two new prospects who could become part of the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship team in 2021.

A pair of young open-wheelers – NTT IndyCar Series veteran Zach Veach (photo above) and Road To Indy standout Robert Megennis – will test with the team this week at Daytona International Speedway, as the duo look to find new homes in IMSA’s GT Daytona class.

“We can confirm Zach and Robert are testing for us, and they’re part of an evaluation for Vasser Sullivan’s driver program next year,” a team spokesperson told RACER.

One or more vacancies in the sister No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 piloted by Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo in 2020 are known to exist, and, with possible changes to Vasser Sullivan’s endurance driver lineup, the test could help place the ex-Andretti Autosport tandem in the field.

Veach, who will turn 26 during the two-day test, spent most of his open-wheel career with Andretti, moving up the Road To Indy into a three-year IndyCar deal from 2018-2020. Megennis, 20, joined the Andretti team in 2019, where he won an Indy Lights race and placed fifth in the standings as a rookie.

Although the young Americans specialized in single-seater racing, Veach made one 2015 WeatherTech Championship start with JDC-Miller Motorsports in the LMPC category, and Megennis has added both LMP3 and GT3 experience to his CV.