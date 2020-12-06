Norris starts from back as McLaren gives him new engine

Lando Norris will start the Sakhir Grand Prix from near the back of the grid after McLaren opted to take a new power unit for strategic reasons.

McLaren stated on Saturday night that it was looking at the potential to change the engine in Norris’ car after he qualified a disappointing 15th on the grid after a messy Q2. While he had already used his full allocation of components, by taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE) and turbocharger, Norris only drops four positions on the grid.

With a fresh engine, McLaren should be able to get more performance out of the car for the final two races, particularly today’s event in Sakhir where there are just four braking zones and multiple long straights on the under one-minute lap.

McLaren’s decision to take the penalty promotes Kevin Magnussen to 15th place ahead of Nicholas Latifi, Jack Aitken, Kimi Raikkonen and Pietro Fittipaldi. Fittipaldi himself has a back of the grid start due to Haas also needing to take new power unit components this weekend after Romain Grosjean’s huge crash a week ago.