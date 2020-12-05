Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Dec 5, Listener Q&A

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

By December 5, 2020 11:22 AM

On the heels of a big week of news, it’s time for a marathon episode of The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by a massive volume of listener Q&A, with co-hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion Topics:

  • IMSA (starts at 10m45s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (1h03m20ss)
  • General (2h03m43s)
  • Fun (2h42m11s)

