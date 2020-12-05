The Week In Sports Cars, Dec 5, Listener Q&A
The Week In Sports Cars, Dec 5, Listener Q&A
Marshall Pruett
December 5, 2020 11:22 AM
On the heels of a big week of news, it’s time for a marathon episode of The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by a massive volume of listener Q&A, with co-hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
IMSA (starts at 10m45s)
WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (1h03m20ss)
General (2h03m43s)
Fun (2h42m11s)
Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
