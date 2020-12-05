HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour weekend rolls on with Fast Friday

A fast Friday of fantastic HSR Sebring Historics races at Sebring International Raceway was the perfect primer for this weekend’s Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Sebring 12 Hour, which runs on the legendary airport road course for the fifth time Saturday and Sunday.

With the HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, scheduled to start today at noon ET, Friday’s spotlight remained on a pair of HSR Sebring Historics feature races and the first rounds of this weekend’s doubleheader schedule of HSR WeatherTech Sprint races.

The day began with the final HSR B.R.M. Historic/Prototype and GT Modern Enduro of the year at 10 a.m. ET and wrapped up with the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge finale at 4:15 p.m. ET.

John Reisman scored the overall and B.R.M. Prototype victory in his Hudson Historics-prepared 2014 No. 33 Coyote Corvette Daytona Prototype. Reisman edged the second-place GMT Racing 2005 No. 2 Audi R8 LMP of Travis Engen to the line while Adam Lindemann made it two Corvette Daytona Prototypes on the podium with a third-place showing in his No. 09 Corvette Daytona Prototype.

The Prototype podium players swept the overall top three, but a quick trio of top GTM finishers locked out the next three overall finishing positions.

The B.R.M. GTM victory and fourth overall went to the KMW Motorsports prepared Team Mean 2011 No. 10 Porsche 997 GT3 Cup of Ryan Harrold and Jonathon Ziegelman. Harrold battled for the lead from the start of the race while Ziegelman, in his first HSR weekend of the season, took over and drove the No. 10 to the victory.

The duo of Brad Blum and Ron Zitza finished second in the 2006 No. 32 Porsche 997 GT3 Cup prepared by Zotz Racing while the Matador Motorsports 2006 No. 3 Corvette C6.R of Pierce Marshall and Eric Foss put the brakes on an all-Porsche podium with a third-place showing.

The B.R.M. Historic victory was secured by Kenneth Greenberg who reached the top step of the podium Friday in his Air Power Racing 1996 No. 836 Porsche 993 RSR after a third-place showing in Thursday’s Stoner Car Care HSR Global GT race.

The HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race proved to be the perfect feature race finale for the 2020 season. Todd Treffert charged to his third feature race win in two days, scoring the overall Sasco and Porsche-class victory in his SpeedConcepts 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 IROC entered by the 901 Shop.

Treffert’s perfect three-for-three win streak so far this week at Sebring includes today’s triumph and Thursday’s overall and GT Classic B.R.M. Enduro Challenge and HSR Classic RS Cup victories.

In a repeat of Thursday’s Classic RS Cup top-two, Fritz Seidel finished second in class and overall to Treffert in the Sasco race in the Ecurie Engineering 1973 Porsche 911 IROC.

Billy Johnson finished third overall and in the Porsche class in the Alegra Motorsports 1973 No. 122 Porsche 911 RSR.

Sasco American-division honors went to Gary Moore who topped the class in his Cobra Automotive 1966 No. 98 Shelby GT350. Moore mixed it up with the top Porsches throughout the Sasco sprint and finished fourth overall in addition to taking class honors.

George Vidovic brought his big-bore 2000 No. 99 Python SR Mk II “Cobra” home second in the American class while Dennis Olthoff, filling in for Steven Cullman, was third in the Olthoff Racing 1966 No. 74 Shelby GT350.

Don Norby earned his first HSR feature race win with a convincing victory in the Sasco International class in the Predator Racing 1962 No. 7 Jaguar XKE.

International division second-place finisher John Bibbo also secured a career milestone with his first solo podium finish in his 1976 No. 208 BMW 2002.

Don Ondrejcak finished third in Sasco International in a 1994 No. 38 Honda Prelude that still carries its original IMSA Firestone Firehawk Endurance Championship livery.