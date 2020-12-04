FastMD Racing announces Michelin Pilot Challenge GS plans

FastMD Racing is moving up to the Grand Sport class of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge for the next two seasons with an Audi R8 GT4. James Vance and Alexandre Papadopulos will drive the FastMD entry which owned by chief surgeon Dr. Farhan Siddiqi and led by CEO Dr. Jay Wijnmaalen.

“We are excited to continue growing with our motorsports family,” said Dr. Siddiqi, whose team previously ran a Audi RS 3 LMS in the series’ TCR class (pictured). “We continue to bring FastMD Healthcare Solutions to the many corporate partners in the paddock helping them provide cost effective medical care to their employees and their families.We look forward to an exciting new season of Audi R8 GT4 LMS racing chasing down the front-runners in our first Grand Sport season.We welcome our new driver, Alex Papadopulos, to our FastMD family as well as a seasoned lead engineer with Audi GT3 and open-wheel experience, Remi Lanteigne. Our strong core group including our lead driver, James Vance, and our dedicated crew are ready to bring a new season of excitement to our racing fans and customers.”

Papadopulos competed in IMSA TCR for the past two seasons before stepping away to focus on running as many different cars as possible for the last half of 2020. “I am extremely excited and looking forward to racing with FastMD Racing. I believe in the team and the program they are putting together,” said Papadopulos. “Competing for the 2021 GS drivers championship will be a huge challenge as it is one of the most competitive categories in motorsport. With that said, James and I are going in with extreme confidence as a pairing because we have the right chemistry and talent to challenge anyone for the driver’s championship.”

Vance returns for his third year of competition with the team. “What an incredible opportunity to step up with this incredible group of guys,” he said. “Seeing the work that has been put in during this short offseason has been admirable and I am so proud to be a part of such an amazing initiative.

“Stepping up to GS is exciting, of course. It brings with it a lot of challenges but we are ready to tackle those challenges head on and put our best foot forward. Alex has developed so far as a driver and I am so impressed with where he is at and his level of growth. We cannot thank Dr. Farhan Siddiqi and his team enough for believing in us to represent the brand on the international pro stage.”

The 2021 Michelin Pilot Challenge opens in January at Daytona.