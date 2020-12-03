The Week In IndyCar, Dec 3, with Tony Kanaan

Formula 1 9m ago
Hamilton ‘not great’ but ‘in safe hands’ - Wolff
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton is having a tough time at being forced to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix with (…)
Formula 1 17m ago
Ferrari chassis chief Resta joins Haas
Ferrari’s head of chassis engineering department Simone Resta is to join Haas next season as part of a technical restructuring at (…)
Formula 1 27m ago
Russell says ‘I’m slower than Bottas’ despite topping Friday
George Russell says the lap times are deceiving and that he is actually slower than his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, despite (…)
Le Mans/WEC 36m ago
WEC revises qualifying format among other rule changes
The FIA World Endurance Championship has announced a series of regulatory changes for its 2021 season, aimed at simplification of the (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Russell completes Friday sweep at Sakhir after Bottas loses fast lap
George Russell swept Friday practice for his new Mercedes team after teammate Valtteri Bottas had several of his fastest laps deleted at (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
‘I’ve grown so much more as a racer in NASCAR’ - Cindric
By the time Austin Cindric entered the world of stock car racing, he’d put together a diverse racing portfolio from other motorsports (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Byron, Fugle looking to rekindle old bonds
William Byron and Rudy Fugle have fallen back into a familiar pattern. It’s been less than three weeks that Fugle has been on the job at (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Russell storms to P1 on Mercedes debut at Sakhir GP
George Russell ended his debut timed session as a Mercedes driver at the top of the charts at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Russell, seconded from (…)
Insights & Analysis 6hr ago
INSIGHT: Why Kevin Magnussen was ready to leave F1 for Ganassi
It has been one hell of a week if you work for the Haas F1 Team. Romain Grosjean’s terrifying crash on Sunday kicked off a manic (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Grosjean rethinking IndyCar future after crash
Romain Grosjean admits he is rethinking his future hopes of racing in IndyCar after the enormous crash he suffered at the Bahrain Grand (…)
