The Week In IndyCar, Dec 3, with Tony Kanaan

By December 3, 2020 9:57 PM

Returning Chip Ganassi Racing driver Tony Kanaan visits the podcast to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media about his new deal to share the No. 48 Honda with friend and NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, plus other topics involving the Indy 500 winner’s past and future.

