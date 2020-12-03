Ford Motorsports chief Mark Rushbrook to speak at Online Race Industry Week

“An Hour With Mark Rushbrook – Global Director Of Ford Performance Motorsports” is the title of the special Zoom event organized by RACER for Online Race Industry Week.

The Zoom webinar with Rushbrook takes place at noon PST, Friday, December 4.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

“Spending time with someone like Mark Rushbrook is what Online Race Industry Week is all about. Just like at a trade show, we’re catching up on where we’re at as an industry, and where we need to go in 2021 and beyond,” said Francisque Savinien, producer of Online Race Industry Week. “At EPARTRADE, we are grateful for all that Ford does for the sport and the industry of auto racing, and look forward to hearing Mark share his insights on Friday.”

RACER founder Paul Pfanner will conduct the interview live.

Racing industry leaders who are participating in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, WoO’s Brian Carter, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.

Online Race Industry Week also offers webinars throughout each day to help racing professionals get current in technical advances in Engine Components (Blocks, Pistons, Valves, Turbos, Starters, Dampers and more), Advanced Materials, Brakes, Race Car Simulation, Suspension Springs, Setup Equipment, Transmissions/Gearboxes, Driver Safety Gear, Ultrasonic Cleaning, Fuel, Shop Machining Equipment and more.