Kristoffersson signs on for Rosberg Xtreme Racing ride

Three-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson will join the inaugural Extreme E grid as Rosberg Xtreme Racing’s male driver.

Since joining World RX in 2014, the 32-year-old has amassed 24 event wins in just six seasons of competition. The Swede’s experience in multi-car, off-road racing aligns with the short, sharp wheel-to-wheel racing set to take place during each X Prix.

“I’m incredibly proud to be joining Rosberg Xtreme Racing,” he said. “Extreme E is a brand new race series and challenge that will visit some amazing locations to help promote an important message, so to be a part of that is very exciting for me.

“As a driver, you always want to be surrounded by winners. In Nico [Rosberg, team founder] and the team he has assembled, we have a team committed to winning. We have a lot of preparation to do before the start of the season in March 2021, but I’m pumped to get started.”

Besides his World RX achievements, Kristoffersson’s career includes success in circuit racing, including titles at national and regional level via the Swedish Touring Car Championship and Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia.

“To attract a driver of Johan’s talents is an exciting development for RXR,” said team principal Kimmo Liimatainen. “Johan has excelled in multiple disciplines throughout his career and brings with him a level of experience that will help the team prepare and perform at the highest level both before and during our first season of Extreme E.”

Kristoffersson’s teammate is yet to be announced.