Shipping challenges tackled in this Online Race Industry Week webinar

“Taking the Mystery Out of International Shipping & Streamlining Overall Transportation Services” is the title of the webinar to be presented by Performance Plus Global Logistics for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

The featured speakers are Gordon Steffens, president of Performance Plus Global Logistics, and guest Kenny Wallace, NASCAR driver and FOX Sports TV commentator.

Performance Plus Global Logistics’ vision is to establish long-term collaborative relationships providing mutual growth and benefits to exceed their partner’s goals with their shipping logistics services. As a team, PPGL provides each customer with a dedicated professional with experience in performance and transportation to manage their logistics needs with the highest-quality service at unbelievably competitive prices

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

Click here for the full schedule.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, WoO’s Brian Carter, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.