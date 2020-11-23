Recaro opens new North American facility

Recaro Automotive has opened its new North American facility, Recaro Automotive HQ, in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Earlier this year, Recaro Automotive was acquired by Raven Acquisitions LLC, and the opening of this facility marks a new chapter in the company’s history.

The new facility will be responsible for OEM, commercial vehicle and aftermarket seats. Additionally, international shipments of seating materials and products will be processed through this plant moving forward. Recaro’s most recent product launch, the brand’s first-ever off-road seats, will soon begin production at Recaro Automotive HQ. These seats, known as the Pro Racer SPG XL ORV and the Cross Sportster ORV, will come to market by the end of 2020. To support these endeavors, the Recaro Automotive HQ will create job opportunities for workers within the Detroit area.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Recaro North American facility and a range of new job opportunities for individuals in the Michigan area,” said Emil Kreycik, Recaro’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “As we continue to present cutting-edge products, we’re excited to open this advanced U.S. hub for production and innovation. Through our seat offerings, we’re confident that we will continue to help our customers achieve peak performance and inspire a passion for driving.”

Following the acquisition of Recaro by Raven Acquisitions, the company continues to focus on its core business – performance seats and ergonomic seats – as well as special applications. This new structure allows for shorter and faster decision-making processes with greater flexibility to better meet the requirements of the market, aftermarket, commercial and OEM customers.