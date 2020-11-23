Andretti adds Frost to expansive 2021 Indy Lights squad

Singapore’s Danial Frost is the second driver confirmed to Andretti Autosport’s expansive Indy Lights team for 2021. Frost, who fought for the most recent Indy Pro 2000 title and finished third in the standings, will pilot the No. 68 Dallara next to 2019 Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood.

“I’m very happy to announce my re-signing with Andretti Autosport for the 2021 Indy Lights season,” Frost said. “I’m looking forward to this coming year with my expectations being at the highest. I believe myself joining Andretti Autosport will help me succeed and achieve the goals I have set – winning. Thank you to everyone making this possible including my family, friends, sponsors, fans and Andretti Autosport.”

Complementing his Indy Pro 2000 effort with Turn 3 Motorsport, the 19-year-old Frost also drove for Andretti last season in the Formula Regional Americas series after his original plans of competing for the team in Indy Lights were abandoned when the season was cancelled.

“We are excited to welcome Danial back to the Indy Lights program,” said Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann. “Given the circumstances of the 2020 season, Frost handled his experience in FR Americas and Indy Pro 2000 very well and it will be great to see him in Indy Lights for the 2021 season.”