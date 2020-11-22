Zanardi transferred to Padua hospital

Some five months after the road accident that left him with critical head injuries, Alex Zanardi has been transferred to a hospital in Padua, Italy nearer to his home to continue his recovery.

The IndyCar champ and F1 racer lost both his legs in an IndyCar crash in 2001, but went on to become a Paralympic gold medalist in hand cycling and also returned to racing in touring and GT cars equipped with hand controls. Zanardi has been undergoing treatment at the San Raffaelle hospital in Milan since an early attempt to transfer him to a rehabilitation center was unsuccessful. Now, however, doctors feel confident enough in the 54-year-old’s condition to permit the move.

“The patient has reached a generally stable physical and neurological condition that permitted his transfer to another hospital equipped with all the necessary clinical specialties and closer to the family home,” the San Raffaele hospital announced in a statement to the media.

Zanardi was seriously injured on June 19 when he collided with a truck while competing in a hand cycle event in Tuscany. He has undergone several craniofacial reconstruction surgeries since the accident.