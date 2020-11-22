Ford CEO Farley scores SVRA win with vintage Lola

Ford CEO Jim Farley spent the weekend winding his Ford-Cosworth engine to its limit at the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s Road Atlanta Grand Prix, and was rewarded for his efforts by taking the overall victory in Sunday’s feature endurance race in a Lola T298 prototype.

Powered by the legendary 2.0-liter four-cylinder BDA motor that propelled the Formula Atlantic class for decades, Farley’s 1978 Under 2-liter machine paced the 70-minute event with co-driver Craig Bennett in the No. 98 Lola, where he set the fastest lap of the race among the 13 entrants in their class.

“I’m honored to be here representing my race team RM Motorsports from Novi, Michigan who gave me a great car, and Ford,” Farley told RACER. “It was fun passing all those Ferraris and Porsches.”

An avid racer, Farley’s green Lola T298 is a familiar sight at SVRA events, and when he isn’t driving the rapid sports prototype, he can be found competing in another Ford-powered product, a 1966 Shelby Cobra.