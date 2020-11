With the condition that it’s open only to buyers and sellers, Mecum will conduct its live auction at the Kansas City Convention Center starting today (Nov. 20) and concluding Saturday. As usual, you can catch the action on NBCSN (3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m Saturday, all Eastern Time).

Check out the online docket at VintageMotorsport.com that includes favorites like the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback shown above.